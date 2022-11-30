MinePlex (PLEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.06 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $4.06 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,616,906 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

