Mina 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.11 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Mina has a market capitalization of $430.89 million and $10.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003373 BTC on major exchanges.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 757,680,512 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 756,516,178.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56448789 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,942,696.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

