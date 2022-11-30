MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

