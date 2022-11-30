MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 2nd

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 2nd.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:OILD opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

