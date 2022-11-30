Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 6.6 %

MBH opened at GBX 98.64 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £94.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

