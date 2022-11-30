M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $208.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

M&G Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

