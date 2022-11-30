Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.7%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.87 and last traded at $63.13. 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

