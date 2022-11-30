Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.7%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.87 and last traded at $63.13. 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
