Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 331,688 shares.The stock last traded at $37.77 and had previously closed at $40.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Methanex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Methanex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.