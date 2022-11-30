MetaMUI (MMUI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108,494.03

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $73.56 million and $108,494.03 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

