Metal (MTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $50.68 million and $4.65 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009497 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00510171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

