Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and $557,189.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.01809860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012260 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.01761271 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

