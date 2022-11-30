Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,301,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,975,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

