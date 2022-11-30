Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
MBINN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,313. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
