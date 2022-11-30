Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Up 2.2%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.86. 15,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 250,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

