Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. 75,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,679. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.