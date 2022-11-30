MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 79,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediWound Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

