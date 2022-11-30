McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

