McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $267,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

