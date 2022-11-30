Max Royde Acquires 350,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($544,323.48).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($30,625.67).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($19,930.61).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,629.51).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,359.88).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,428.16).

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 126 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.21. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of £363.71 million and a PE ratio of 6,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

