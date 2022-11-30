Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares rose 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,015,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average daily volume of 153,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.