Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

