Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $77,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 110.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.60. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,378. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
