Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 1,244.4% in November

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,244.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Marston’s stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
Marston’s Company Profile
