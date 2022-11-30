Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 1,244.4% in November

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,244.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

