Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Markel makes up 3.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,289.67. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,511. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,243.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

