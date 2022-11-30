Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.19. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 35,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.