Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.19. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 35,257 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
