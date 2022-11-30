Manifold Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $511,331.66 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00088376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

