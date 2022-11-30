Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,848.59

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $239.49 million and approximately $59,848.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010737 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00246962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003502 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,144.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.