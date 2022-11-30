Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $748,916.15 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00508228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.39 or 0.30912862 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

