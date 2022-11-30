Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

