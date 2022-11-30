LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

LYB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 47,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

