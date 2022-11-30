Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,913.29 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

