Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Lululemon Athletica worth $267,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

LULU opened at $363.32 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $468.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

