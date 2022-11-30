LUKSO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.38 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $85.38 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00033905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
