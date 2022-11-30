LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.28. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

