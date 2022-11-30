Locus Chain Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $46.97 million and $882,482.95 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

