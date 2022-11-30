Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $266.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,357,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,331,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00264844 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $316.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
