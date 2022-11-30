Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.01 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004849 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $116.01 million and $1.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005950 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005228 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,116,171 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.