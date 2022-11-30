Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.
Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.