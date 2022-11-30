Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Articles

