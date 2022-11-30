Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Up 3.4 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

