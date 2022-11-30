Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,600 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,186.0 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

