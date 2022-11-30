Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.77

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and traded as high as $26.80. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 5,764 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

