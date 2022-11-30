Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.55% of Lam Research worth $319,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 284.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.14. 28,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,259. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.47.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

