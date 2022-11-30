Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY traded down 3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of 63.78 and a twelve month high of 94.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is 77.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

