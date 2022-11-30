Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Kroger has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

KR opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.