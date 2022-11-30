KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Shares Up 0.1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.