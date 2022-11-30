KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($49.48) to €46.00 ($47.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.11) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

