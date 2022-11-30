Komodo Market Cap Hits $27.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and $768,197.50 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00243201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00088508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,928,738 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.