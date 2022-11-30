Komodo Market Cap Hits $27.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and $768,197.50 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00243201 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00088508 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00058790 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,928,738 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.