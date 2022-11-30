Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $1.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00256359 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00087451 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058388 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,934,420 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
