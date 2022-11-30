Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

