Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,867. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

